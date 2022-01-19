The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A speed limit sign was knocked over.
· A person called law enforcement to see if they could confirm that an address her sons wanted to rent was a real address and not another housing scam.
· An officer took a report of cryptocurrency theft.
· A person found a Montana license plate in a snowbank and brought it to the Law and Justice Center. An officer contacted the registered owner of the plate, who said he would pick up the plate.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 186 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person reported that another person told them there were two wolves near an elementary and middle school. A deputy checked the school grounds and did not find wolves or any other dangerous animals.
· Law enforcement re-explained state law to a person who wanted deputies to remove legally parked vehicles from the roadway at will.
· A person working at a ski resort ticket office accidentally called 911. The employee confirmed to dispatchers that there was no emergency.
· A deputy assisted a stranded motorist in changing a flat tire.
· Deputies responded to 100 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Wednesday.
