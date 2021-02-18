The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer helped push a car out of snow.
• A 40-year-old trailer was found “dumped” on a road.
• A large dumpster covered a stop sign.
• A woman who was banned from an apartment complex wanted to know if she could get her mail.
• Officers responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy checked on a driver whose car was stopped with its emergency lights on. The driver had pulled over to take a call.
• A skier hit a caller’s daughter on a mountain. The skier said it was accident.
• A caller reported neighbors had a huge party at a condo. A deputy found the condo empty.
• Kids called 911. A dispatcher could hear them talking and laughing. A deputy spoke to them and made sure they knew 911 is for emergencies.
• A deputy warned a driver for putting a license plate on the wrong car.
• Deputies responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.