Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A person reported that someone else was using their garbage can.
· A person reported that a transformer was hit and damaged. It was a cable box that was taken apart intentionally and was being worked on.
· A person opened the door of a car parked on the side of a road, which caused a biker to crash.
· Officers responded to 143 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Tuesday included:
· A caller was unsure why a light was blinking on a piece of construction equipment.
· A person reported that their mailbox and others appeared to have been broken into with a “sledge hammer.” Everything was taken from the person’s mailbox except for phone books.
· A person believed that cones were taken from their home.
· Deputies responded to 134 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people Wednesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.