The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

· Two people were seen loitering in a store, and an employee was concerned that they were stealing. One of the people eventually paid for an item.

· A person was seen wandering through a field. Police performed a welfare check and found the person was hitting golf balls and did not need help.


