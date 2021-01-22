The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• Steak and potatoes gave someone “really bad gas.”
• A man thought it was suspicious that he and neighbors got scheduled on the same day and time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. An officer told him it was not a scam and that he should go to his appointment.
• An officer answered questions about car seat laws.
• A dog loose in a hotel growled at people. An officer found the dog’s owner.
• Officers responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone had questions about legal issues and masks in public places. A deputy left the caller a voicemail.
• A deputy listened to jail phone calls.
• A man building a house accidentally called 911.
• A woman wanted to know if it was legal to use marijuana in her backyard. A deputy told her it was legal to use in her fenced backyard, out of view from the public.
• Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Friday.
