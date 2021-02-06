The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A man was reported for standing by a vehicle shirtless.
• A woman told officers a woman at an adjacent gas station pump stole some of her gas. She did not want to press charges.
• A man told officers someone shorted him for a musical instrument he sold.
• Some party-goers were warned for their loud and unruly behavior.
• Officers responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.