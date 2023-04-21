Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· A person was cleaning out gardening beds and found a “baggie of white powdery stuff.”
· A person reported that their brand new phone came with someone else’s Facebook account logged in.
· A person received a call at their place of work asking if they could look out the window to see the “scope pointed at them.” The person and police could not find anyone in the area.
· Officers responded to 125 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included:
· A driver was pulled over for erratic driving behavior and blamed the wind. A deputy noted that there was no wind, and further confirmed a lack of wind by looking at a nearby smoke plume.
· A white van with a driver wearing a red ski mask was reported to have parked by a graveyard.
· A person reported that a dog was barking for “15 minutes or more.”
· Deputies responded to 99 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people Friday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
