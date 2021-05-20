The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Garbage cans and garbage were blocking a lane of a road. Officers removed the obstacles from the roadway.
· A caller wanted information about breeding ball pythons in Montana. Animal control told the person to check with the Department of Agriculture and read up on laws and regulations regarding breeding animals in Bozeman.
· An employee at a business asked for a welfare check on somebody laying underneath nearby trees. Officers checked on the person, who was sleeping in the grass and didn’t need assistance. Staff was okay with the man staying there.
· A person found a cat with a collar and tags, but wasn’t able to contact the owners or drive it to Heart of the Valley. An officer helped the cat get back to its home.
· Officers responded to 106 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported a person texting while driving, swerving and making illegal turns. Deputies checked the area and were not able to find a vehicle that matched the caller’s description.
· A School Resource Officer gave an internet safety presentation to a seventh grade class.
· A person had questions about going camping while on pre-trial monitoring.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Thursday afternoon.
