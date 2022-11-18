The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller wanted to know if it was legal to ride a horse in city limits in order to save on gas. An officer told him it was legal to ride a horse but he must obey traffic laws.
· A caller reported that the downtown parking garage was incorrectly showing there were 300 open parking spaces. In reality, the caller said, there were no open spots and a traffic jam had formed through the 4th floor with cars unable to turn around and leave the garage.
· An officer took a report of tools stolen from a storage unit.
· Officers responded to 134 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A deputy was putting down an injured elk on the side of the road when a passerby stopped to inquire if they could apply for a salvage tag and collect the elk. The deputy told her to inquire with highway patrol. She later called back saying highway patrol had referred her back to the sheriff’s office for a salvage tag.
· Deputies escorted the GameDay bus to campus on horseback along with the MSU rodeo team.
· A caller reported that someone driving on the opposite direction as her threw a frozen fountain drink at her car, which damaged her front grill and radiator.
· Deputies responded to 119 calls on Thursday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Friday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.