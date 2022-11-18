Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller wanted to know if it was legal to ride a horse in city limits in order to save on gas. An officer told him it was legal to ride a horse but he must obey traffic laws.

· A caller reported that the downtown parking garage was incorrectly showing there were 300 open parking spaces. In reality, the caller said, there were no open spots and a traffic jam had formed through the 4th floor with cars unable to turn around and leave the garage.


