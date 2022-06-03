Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported somebody had thrown a beer can through his window.
· Someone reported a kitchen knife with a black handle sticking in the grass on the side of a road. A on officer could not find the knife.
· A caller reported someone had shot through their window sometime in the early morning. A bullet was lodged in their wall.
· Someone reported watching six guys carry furniture and dump it in an empty parking lot. An officer found a dumped mattress, but the men were already gone.
· Officers responded to 187 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
