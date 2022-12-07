Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Officers spoke with a man who was observed yelling angrily. The man was changing a tire and felt frustrated.

· Officers diverted traffic after a semi-truck got stuck in the snow.


