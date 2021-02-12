The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer cited someone driving an ATV for failing to yield when getting on a road.
• Police attended a career day via Zoom.
• A hotel employee found a gun in a safe and didn’t want any employees to touch it. She wanted an officer to remove the gun from the room.
• Officers responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A deputy helped get a car unstuck out of snow.
• Someone had safety questions about a polar plunge. The caller wondered if law enforcement should be on standby for the event.
• A driver passed another car using the shoulder of the road. A deputy warned the driver.
• A man had issues with his defroster and tried clearing his windshield while on Interstate 90. A deputy warned him.
• Deputies responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 153 inmates Friday.
