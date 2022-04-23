Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Officers taught a drug safety class.
• An employee found a pile of fraudulent credit cards.
• A caller wanted someone to remove a dead deer from their yard.
• Someone wanted to report multiple vehicles that were parked in front of fire hydrants.
• Some college kids threw wet food at a caller's vehicle.
• Two kids were riding on scooters in the store, and then in a parking lot. The caller wanted them trespassed. Officers weren't able to find the suspects.
• A caller who'd read an article about a missing Montana State University Bobcat statue said they'd found a Bobcat statue in a lobby. People at the front desk didn't know about it.
• Officers responded to 121 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 131 people Saturday.
