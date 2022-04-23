Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Officers taught a drug safety class.

• An employee found a pile of fraudulent credit cards.

• A caller wanted someone to remove a dead deer from their yard.

• Someone wanted to report multiple vehicles that were parked in front of fire hydrants.

• Some college kids threw wet food at a caller's vehicle.

• Two kids were riding on scooters in the store, and then in a parking lot. The caller wanted them trespassed. Officers weren't able to find the suspects.

• A caller who'd read an article about a missing Montana State University Bobcat statue said they'd found a Bobcat statue in a lobby. People at the front desk didn't know about it.

• Officers responded to 121 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 131 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags