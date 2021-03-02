The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A man left a gas station without paying for gas. The man later told an officer he didn’t mean to not pay, and that he would return to pay for the gas.
• An officer warned a man for following a driver after a road rage incident.
• A woman told an officer her employer provides canine dental services.
• A cyclist splashed slush on cars and in a dog’s face.
• A woodpecker pecked at a man’s house. He wanted to know if it was OK to scare the bird by shooting blanks. The officer said that would likely result in calls to the police and suggested other ways of handling the issue.
• Officers responded to 171 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy answered questions over a dispute about a storage unit.
• A cow was walking on a road. A deputy couldn’t find the animal.
• A man wasn’t sure if he traded his gun or if he had it. He later reported finding it at a store where he had dropped it off for modifications.
• Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Tuesday.
