Business and Health Reporter
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A man staying at a hotel accidentally dialed 911. When the operator asked where he was, he said he didn’t know and that he was going back to sleep.
· Officers spoke to two teenage boys who agreed to stop throwing a football across Highland Boulevard after a caller reported it caused several cars to stop and held up traffic.
· A man walked into a hotel lobby and tore down some decorations.
· Officers responded to 165 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported that a bear tried to break into their car overnight and damaged it.
· A driver reported that a set of railroad crossing arms were stuck in the down position.
· A man kayaking on the Madison River who was hanging out on an island asked for help after it got too dark and he couldn’t see.
· Deputies responded to 99 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Monday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
