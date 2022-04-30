Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· Some students won a raffle for a school resource officer ride-along. Officers took the students to get doughnuts for their classes.

· Two mattresses flew off of a vehicle and into a road.

· A caller said a traffic light was malfunctioning. An officer checked the light and found that it was functioning properly.

· The owner of a residence accused someone of posting false Craigslist ads to rent out his property.

· A girl stole a package of jerky from a business. She was trespassed and warned for shoplifting.

· Officers responded to 122 calls on Friday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

