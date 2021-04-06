The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A child hit an elevator emergency button and then ran.
· A caller reported a mailbox with an unlocked and open door and mail blowing in the wind. Officers got in touch with a nearby post office, which sent someone out to fix the mailbox.
· A driver was going east on a westbound road. Officers weren’t able to locate the vehicle.
· A child was listening to a story on a parent’s phone and accidentally dialed 911. Officers checked in on the address provided and found there was no emergency.
· Officers responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A woman accidentally called the Sheriff’s Office while trying to reach a different county department about a stop sign.
· A caller reported what they believed to be human remains near a tarp on the Jefferson River in Broadwater County. Three Forks deputies assisted in searching the area and found several deer carcasses, including one near the tarp.
· A handful of goats were running on the road.
· Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people Tuesday.
