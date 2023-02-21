Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

· Officers spoke with a man who was mistakenly scheduled for court on the federal holiday. He was told to appear on Tuesday and ask the court for guidance on his next appearance.

· A caller reported that they hit a pothole near Bozeman High and two of their tires went flat.


