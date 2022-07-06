The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Someone submitted an online report of another person throwing a lit firework from their car and hitting another person, who had a burn mark.
· A caller had questions about releasing a skunk from a live trap without getting sprayed.
· A person reported two “kids” on a green moped weaving in and out of traffic and lighting fireworks off the back of the scooter. Another person reported people driving a blue Toyota lighting off fireworks and racing in and out of traffic.
· A caller reported a group of children “disturbing the peace,” by “running amok” in the street and playing ball.
· Officers responded to 157 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Deputies investigated an unoccupied car with a lot of alcohol inside it parked on the river bank. Deputies were unable to find the occupants of the car.
· A person called 911 to say he would shoot anyone who lit off anymore fireworks in his neighborhood.
· A deputy was bitten by a dog.
· Deputies responded to 137 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Wednesday.
