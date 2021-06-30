The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· An officer stopped a person for walking around a school during the early morning. The person was found to be delivering newspapers.
· A person who was going to be visiting Bozeman on July 4 wanted to know if he could light off fireworks in town and where he could do so legally.
· A caller reported two men fighting in a parking lot. Officers located the men and the vehicle they were in and found that the two men were brothers who had been goofing around together. They were warned for disorderly conduct.
· Officers responded to a report of someone riding a motorized scooter up and down a sidewalk.
· Officers responded to 154 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people Wednesday.
