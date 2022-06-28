The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Police received a report of a shipping container getting graffitied over the weekend.
· A woman reported an older terrier dog wandered into her yard. She was going to take the dog to the animal shelter.
· A person reported seeing kids sticking their heads inside a “nice” Porsche car parked with its windows rolled down. The caller told the kids to stop putting their heads inside the car. An officer called the car owner who said they’d come roll up the windows.
· Someone reported a couple of teens setting off firecrackers.
· Officers responded to 147 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Deputies spoke to two teens who were reportedly throwing firecrackers in a ditch and at cars driving by. Deputies also spoke with the teenager's parents.
· A person reported locking their keys inside their car. Their cat was stuck inside without the windows open.
· A caller reported a moose laying in the shade under a tree and “not causing issues.”
· Deputies responded to 129 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Tuesday.
