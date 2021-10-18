Fireworks, paintball and horses on the run: Police Reports for Sunday, Oct. 17 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· An officer pulled over a woman who was driving slowly on the shoulder of the road. The woman did not show any signs of impairment and told the officer she was driving slowly because she was almost out of gas and wanted to save what she had.· Officers warned a person for shooting an airsoft gun at a target in a subdivision. · A person flagged down an officer to tell them that a black bear was going through garbage cans in the area.· People lit off fireworks in the front yard of a caller’s house. The caller said that while they did not know who lit off the fireworks or why they were lit off, they suspected it may be just be a prank.· Officers responded to 62 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · Deputies received a call about a fight. Upon speaking with the people involved, they learned that there wasn’t a fight, but that a man had tripped and fallen.· A woman caught two horses that were running loose and put them in a corral on her property. The woman agreed to keep the horses temporarily until the owner is found.· A man reported that his vehicle was stolen. During an interview with law enforcement, the man said he was driving while intoxicated and crashed the vehicle he was trying to report as stolen.· People were playing paintball at a fishing access. A deputy made contact with three people who were part of the group playing paintball, who agreed to end the game.· Deputies responded to 98 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Paintball Following Firework Police Crime Gallatin County Detention Center Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.