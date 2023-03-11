Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· People were setting off fireworks toward a tree, a caller reported. Officers couldn’t find anyone or any fireworks in the area.

· Officers gave presentations about vaping and online safety.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

