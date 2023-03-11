The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· People were setting off fireworks toward a tree, a caller reported. Officers couldn’t find anyone or any fireworks in the area.
· Officers gave presentations about vaping and online safety.
· A property owner reported that someone was using his trash. He didn’t provide any additional information.
· A caller had questions about traffic laws. They wanted to know whether a driver needs to stop at a construction site if the stop sign is facing the opposite direction.
· A skittish dog was loose and running around, and animal control officers were unable to catch it.
· A lifted diesel truck was doing “cookies” in a parking lot, a caller reported.
· Officers responded to 132 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· An intoxicated man walked into a caller’s house and curled up on their couch. He was lost and thought he was at a friend’s residence. The caller did not want to press trespassing charges, and the man was given a ride to his friend’s residence.
· A caller reported their log splitter stolen.
· A cannabis business kept receiving restricted number calls from someone who the manager believed was a scammer posing as a reporter. Deputies said the employees should avoid contact with the caller.
· Deputies responded to 102 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Saturday.
