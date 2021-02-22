The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- A man shot himself in the hand while disassembling his gun. His friend called 911 to report the incident while they were on the way to the emergency room for medical help.
- A woman called to report what she believed were gunshots. Officers learned that the noise was fireworks and called her back to let her know.
- A caller reported their dog ran away, but shortly afterward found the dog.
- A woman who lives in an apartment building was concerned that someone had died because her friend told her the building has a "death odor." Officers said the first and second floors smelled like an ashtray and the third and fourth smelled like "old carpet funk," but did not find any evidence of someone dying in the building.
- Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- A woman reported music a neighbor was playing was so loud it was "shaking her house." Officers responded, but were not able to hear any loud music or sounds.
- A caller accidentally dialed 911 on their Apple Watch while skiing.
- Deputies responded to a suspected drunk driver. The man said he had ran out of gas and started drinking while waiting for help.
- Deputies checked a sledding hill parking lot to make sure everybody had left and nobody was stuck in the snow.
- Deputies responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Monday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.