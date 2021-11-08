Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· An officer saw fireworks in the sky and responded to the area the fireworks were coming from. Law enforcement found a box of fireworks in the road, but nobody was found in the area.

· Heart of the Valley and the police department worked together to make sure a dog that was brought in after running from the scene of a car accident was reunited with its rightful owner.

· A caller reported hearing what they believed were rapid-fire gunshots. An officer looked at calls for service and found that fireworks had been reported in the area at the same time the caller said they heard the gunshots. An officer called the person to let them know.

· A woman was cited for knocking down a pole in a subdivision with a vehicle and not immediately reporting the property damage.

· Officers responded to 129 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue participated in a training exercise at Saddle Peak

· A person accidentally called 911 while setting up a new cell phone.

· A person reported their neighbor allegedly throwing dog poop on their car.

· Deputies responded to several reports of cars stuck in bad weather on Targhee Pass near the Idaho border. By about 6 p.m. the pass had been plowed and sanded by the Department of Transportation.

· Deputies responded to 63 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Monday.

