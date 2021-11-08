Fireworks, a new phone and drivers stuck in bad weather: Police Reports for Sunday, Nov. 9 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· An officer saw fireworks in the sky and responded to the area the fireworks were coming from. Law enforcement found a box of fireworks in the road, but nobody was found in the area.· Heart of the Valley and the police department worked together to make sure a dog that was brought in after running from the scene of a car accident was reunited with its rightful owner. · A caller reported hearing what they believed were rapid-fire gunshots. An officer looked at calls for service and found that fireworks had been reported in the area at the same time the caller said they heard the gunshots. An officer called the person to let them know.· A woman was cited for knocking down a pole in a subdivision with a vehicle and not immediately reporting the property damage.· Officers responded to 129 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue participated in a training exercise at Saddle Peak· A person accidentally called 911 while setting up a new cell phone.· A person reported their neighbor allegedly throwing dog poop on their car.· Deputies responded to several reports of cars stuck in bad weather on Targhee Pass near the Idaho border. By about 6 p.m. the pass had been plowed and sanded by the Department of Transportation.· Deputies responded to 63 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firework Officer Police Deputy Gallatin County Detention Center Phone Sheriff Following Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.