The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
A caller reported some men were setting fireworks off in the middle of the road with cars driving by, with the apparent intention of having fireworks set off under a car.
· A woman reported people were setting off fireworks near Gallagator trail and had “thrown a firework down by her feet” as she walked by. Officers warned the people about unsafe firework usage.
· A caller reported three “college age kids” having a barbecue on a traffic roundabout. An officer spoke to the men who were “police and cooperative” and volunteered to move their barbecue.
· A group of men were warned for building a bonfire in the middle of a road.
· Police officers removed five different parties from city parks who were lighting off fireworks.
· Officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving through Rose Park, but the truck was gone when they arrived.
· Officers responded to 140 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Two people at a fishing access found a bone that they "thought might be a human leg bone." The caller also reported finding animal remains nearby and a responding deputy did not find the bone suspicious.
· A caller reported a group of teenagers jumping off a rail bridge into the Madison River. A responding deputy checked two railroad bridges and did not find any people.
· People staying at an RV park reported firework debris from a neighboring residence was landing on their RVs. A deputy responded a told the residents who said they'd move.
· Deputies responded to 101 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Tuesday.
