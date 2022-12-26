Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a flash across her street. An officer responded and determined it was likely firecrackers.
· Officers responded to a shoplifting report of a college-aged man stealing a pack of cigarettes and an energy drink from a gas station.
· A caller reported two men carrying heaving luggage across Interstate 90. An officer warned them for being in the roadway.
· Officers responded to 43 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· Deputies responded to a noise complaint of a very loud party.
· A deputy pulled over a driver and warned them for not having their headlights on in the evening.
· Someone reported a hay bale was in the passing lane on I-90. By the time a deputy arrived the hay bale had apparently already been hit and was no longer a hazard. There was hay all over the road.
· Deputies responded to 61 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people on Monday.
