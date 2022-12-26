Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a flash across her street. An officer responded and determined it was likely firecrackers.

· Officers responded to a shoplifting report of a college-aged man stealing a pack of cigarettes and an energy drink from a gas station.


