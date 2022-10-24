Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported a power pole had caught on fire and the power lines were sparking.

· Multiple calls noted downed tree branches in yards and roadways as a result of the heavy snowfall. As one report on a large tree limb blocking a road put it, the situation was “just like the rest of the city.”

