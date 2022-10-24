The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a power pole had caught on fire and the power lines were sparking.
· Multiple calls noted downed tree branches in yards and roadways as a result of the heavy snowfall. As one report on a large tree limb blocking a road put it, the situation was “just like the rest of the city.”
· Someone reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s air conditioning unit, which was very loud. The caller wanted the air conditioning unit turned off because it was disrupting the caller’s sleep.
· Officers responded to 81 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A deputy walked up to a residence after a neighbor called in a noise complaint for loud music. The deputy couldn’t hear any music at all.
· A caller reported that a truck had passed them going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and flashed “finger guns” at the caller when they passed.
· A man reported that his storage unit had been broken into and someone had stolen auto parts and firearm accessories.
· Deputies responded to 73 calls on Sunday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 157 people on Monday.
