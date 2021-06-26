The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Officers responded to a report of gunshots near a school. They saw several children who were lighting off fireworks. The children ran away and officers caught up with one. He was sent back to his mother.
• Two people were arguing over a phone and got into a "pushing match." Officers found that no crimes had been committed.
• A man in swimming trunks was yelling and trying to smash a window on an RV. Officers arrested him for criminal mischief.
• A caller wanted to know how to get a feral cat with kittens off of a property. Animal control set up a live trap to catch the cats. The adult cat would not let animal control officers near her. Two kittens were caught in the trap later in the day. They were taken to an animal shelter.
• Someone reported their kitten was missing. Animal control advised them to make a post on social media. The caller said she had already done so and planned to go door-to-door around her neighborhood after work. She left a voicemail later in the day confirming the cat had been found.
• A caller said their neighbor was shooting magpies with a pellet gun. They wanted to know whether it was legal.
• Someone reported their drift boat stolen.
• A caller wanted to know whether animal control could help them with a "magpie infestation," as a large number of birds were "infesting the neighborhood." Animal control told the caller to contact Fish and Game.
• Someone who pocket dialed 911 was having a conversation about cattle.
• A caller wanted to know if her children were allowed to ride hover boards on a trail. An officer said her children were not committing a crime.
• A caller said they had proof of barking dogs next door, as they had made recordings and barking logs. They sent the recordings to animal control to see if it would lead to a citation. The caller wanted to remain anonymous.
• A customer was angry she couldn't enter a an area where some employees had just mopped. The woman refused to stay out of the isle and stood in front of the office door, blocking employees from leaving. One person was trespassed from the area.
• A puppy was spotted panting in a parked vehicle with one back window cracked. The vehicle owner sent someone to retrieve the dog. Animal control warned the person to leave the puppy at home during warm weather months.
• A tree split in half and blocked a sidewalk and driveway.
• Someone with a dog was refusing to leave a business. Officers found out the dog was a medical service animal and explained the laws to the owner.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 130 people Saturday.
