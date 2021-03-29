The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Officers responded to reports of a man refusing to wear a mask and becoming belligerent with employees who asked him to do so. The man was permanently banned from the business.
· A caller wanted officers to check an ID. The ID was fake and the woman who had attempted to use it left the scene before officers arrived.
· A caller reported two men yelling and taking their shirts off. Officers found the men, who said they were just trying to get a friend to notice them from his apartment window. They were warned for being loud and disorderly.
· Officers received reports of roughly 20 college-aged people sitting on the roof of a house and playing loud music. When officers arrived they found several college-aged students sitting in a garage listening to music on a cell phone speaker.
· Officers responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported someone going through a car. Deputies responded and found that the person going through the car was the owner of the car.
· A driver reported that they hit a moose with their vehicle.
· A woman accidentally called 911 when she dropped her phone. Dispatch heard her dog bark and heard her talking to her dog. There was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to 79 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people Monday.
