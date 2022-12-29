Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A store manager called the police after a woman used a fake ID to purchase tobacco products. Police contacted the woman who agreed to shred the ID.

· Someone reported that a man jumping on cars and screaming “trump.” An officer told him to quiet down.


