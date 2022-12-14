Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A college student writing an essay wanted to ask law enforcement questions about the felony strangulation of partner or family member charge.

· Officers took a report of someone egging a car and stealing toys out of the front seat.


