Police Reports

The Bozeman Police Departments reports for Sunday included:

  • A person pocket dialed police while at a wrestling event.
  • A person complained about their neighbor’s puppy, which allegedly barks incessantly.
  • A person was having a bonfire with fireside seating in the middle of the street.
  • A concerned caller reported a man walking down a street with an ax. The man told officers that he was returning his friend’s ax.
  • Officers responded to 72 calls Sunday.


