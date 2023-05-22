Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included:

· A person reported that about a half-dozen kids were trying to tube in an area that was marked as a place where erosion was happening.

· A person reported that six men were in a park sitting on a playground drinking and playing soccer.


