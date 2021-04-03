The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller reported seven people had gotten into a fight. No one was fighting when officers arrived.
• A man was warned for jaywalking.
• Two men were arrested after officers saw them yelling profanity and kicking the door of a downtown business.
• A car hit and injured a deer.
• Two cars were reported stolen. Both had been left unlocked with the keys inside.
• Someone said a truck drove back and forth down their street 20 times.
• A caller tried to catch two kittens that were living in some bushes. They were unsuccessful.
• Someone's electric scooters were stolen from a garage.
• A campfire was left burning near some volleyball pits in a park.
• A car sped across an intersection and drove through a field.
• A woman's handicap placard was stolen from her car.
• A caller complained about drunk people throwing trash around and hitting cars with frisbees. The group also set up a pong table on the sidewalk.
• Someone was walking around in a scary clown costume.
• A bottle with a note in it was recovered from a river. The note said a person was being held captive in Lewis and Clark County.
• Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.