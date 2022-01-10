Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· An officer checked on an intoxicated person who was sitting in a vehicle that was turned off. The person was waiting for a Uber ride and showed the officer the Uber app with a driver on the way.

· An officer warned multiple people to leash their dogs while walking in areas where leashes are required.

· A caller reported that their dog attacked a deer that was in their neighbor's yard.

· A man accidentally called 911 while he was walking his dog. He confirmed that he did not have an emergency or need law enforcement to respond.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 108 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A person reported elk were crossing a road near Manhattan.

· A caller reported that people wanted to pet their horses and were acting strange. The caller was concerned about the people driving. A deputy responded but did not find a vehicle that matched the description.

· A person accidentally called 911 on their smartwatch while on a ski lift. The person did not have an emergency.

· A caller reported a driver they thought was intoxicated had stopped on the side of a road. A deputy made contact with the person, who had run out of gas and had a roommate on the way with a gallon of gas to put in the car.

· Deputies responded to 74 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

