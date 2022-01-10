Elk, dogs and waiting on an Uber: Police Reports for Sunday, Jan. 9 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· An officer checked on an intoxicated person who was sitting in a vehicle that was turned off. The person was waiting for a Uber ride and showed the officer the Uber app with a driver on the way.· An officer warned multiple people to leash their dogs while walking in areas where leashes are required. · A caller reported that their dog attacked a deer that was in their neighbor's yard.· A man accidentally called 911 while he was walking his dog. He confirmed that he did not have an emergency or need law enforcement to respond.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 108 calls on Sunday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · A person reported elk were crossing a road near Manhattan.· A caller reported that people wanted to pet their horses and were acting strange. The caller was concerned about the people driving. A deputy responded but did not find a vehicle that matched the description.· A person accidentally called 911 on their smartwatch while on a ski lift. The person did not have an emergency.· A caller reported a driver they thought was intoxicated had stopped on the side of a road. A deputy made contact with the person, who had run out of gas and had a roommate on the way with a gallon of gas to put in the car.· Deputies responded to 74 calls on Thursday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Monday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dog Zoology Motor Vehicle Officer Following Elk Bozeman Police Department Driver Gallatin County Detention Center Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.