The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A man accidentally called 911 while trying to call his landlord to pay rent. There was no emergency.
· A caller reported a cat that had been injured by a vehicle. Officers coordinated the cat being picked up by Animal Control and brought to Heart of the Valley for treatment. The person who reported the injured cat told officers that they were willing to adopt the cat after it’s treated by a vet.
· A person called with questions about how to get a Bozeman Police Department t-shirt.
· An officer took a careless driving report from a school staff member and warned the student for their driving behavior. The officer also contacted the students’ parents to inform them.
· Officers responded to 134 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported a large herd of elk looking to cross over U.S. Highway 191. A deputy responded to the area and determined the herd was far enough away from the road to not be a hazard.
· A deputy checked on a man doing something to a vehicle with the hood up in the airport parking lot. The man told the deputy he was resetting the check engine light by disconnecting and reconnecting the battery and that he did not need law enforcement assistance.
· A man reported that a window of his car had been broken. The man suspected the window had been shot out, but a deputy was unable to determine the exact cause of the damage. The deputy took a report.
· A deputy responded to a report of a missing student at a rural school. The student had decided to walk home and was found safe and sound.
· Deputies responded to 129 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Thursday.
