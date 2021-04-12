The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Children were egging vehicles parked on a street.
· A caller wanted to know if they could claim a trailer that had been parked for 2 to 3 weeks as his own. An officer advised the caller that he couldn’t claim abandoned vehicles as his own.
· A woman had her phone in her pocket and her dog stepped on it, activating the emergency SOS function. She informed dispatchers that there was no emergency.
· Officers stopped a man running after a woman in a park. The two told law enforcement that they're in a relationship and were joking around.
· Officers responded to 96 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A herd of elk blocked travel on a road.
· A caller reported a neighbor running construction equipment during normal operating hours on weekends and potentially violating HOA regulations. Law enforcement informed the caller that no crime had been committed.
· A 5-year-old called 911 after their parents taught them to call if there was an emergency.
· Deputies responded to 71 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Monday morning.
