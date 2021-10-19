Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A building was egged. The building owner requested extra patrols in the area at night.

· A caller was annoyed that people without anywhere else to go were camping in a public park.

· A parent reported their child’s cell phone was stolen on a bus. Officers later learned that the phone was left on the bus and was not stolen.

· A water main broke and officers assisted with closing a lane of traffic so it could be fixed.

· Officers responded to 110 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags