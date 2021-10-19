Egging, a water main and a missing cell phone: Police Reports for Monday, Oct. 20 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A building was egged. The building owner requested extra patrols in the area at night.· A caller was annoyed that people without anywhere else to go were camping in a public park.· A parent reported their child’s cell phone was stolen on a bus. Officers later learned that the phone was left on the bus and was not stolen. · A water main broke and officers assisted with closing a lane of traffic so it could be fixed.· Officers responded to 110 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cell Phone Officer Police Building Owner Gallatin County Detention Center Water Main Phone Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.