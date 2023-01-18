Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Tuesday included:

· A group of people helped an officer move dumpsters that were blocking an alleyway.

· A concerned person called police about a possible injured duck. The duck was gone when animal control arrived. It had “most likely waddled off.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags