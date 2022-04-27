The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller driving behind a semi-truck hauling concrete tubes reported the back strap was broken and it appeared the load of concrete was loose. A highway patrol officer warned the driver for the unsecured concrete load.
· A caller reported a man standing outside their apartment complex taking notes on the building. A responding officer learned the man worked for the property maintenance company and was taking measurements for a landscaping project.
· Officers received a report of a person throwing items at a parked car, including canned goods.
· Officers responded to 122 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported some missing or stolen jewelry at her storage unit. When deputies contacted the caller and began asking questions about the missing or stolen jewelry, she called the deputies “dummies.” When deputies called her back, she called them dummies again and hung up.
· Someone turned in a set of car keys to law enforcement that “ended up in a homie’s pocket last night.” The man didn’t know who the car keys belonged to. A deputy later left a message for the owner of the car letting them know the keys were found. The owner later collected the keys.
· A caller reported a horse running loose. The person called back saying they’d found the owner of the horse.
· Deputies responded to 188 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Wednesday.
