The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Someone called to report their neighbor’s cat was digging up their garden. The caller said they'd take a picture of the cat and contact Animal Control, but wanted the cat’s owner to be warned. The caller had never seen the cat uprooting her garden.
· Someone reported three kids driving “homemade” go-karts in the downtown parking garage.
· Officers responded to a report of a large party with underage drinkers.
· Officers responded to 120 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a man walking his dogs was looking inside someone’s windows. A deputy spoke with the man, who said his dogs cornered a rabbit under the the garage of the home.
· Someone reported people shooting guns in an unsafe manner.
· Deputies responded to a burglar alarm. A cleaning crew said that a vacuum fell and set off the alarm.
· A deputy responded to a person locked in a storage facility. The man was given a courtesy ride.
· Deputies responded to 76 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.