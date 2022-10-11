Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A caller reported a bicyclist riding on Mendenhall Street was “yelling for no apparent reason” but did not seem to be in distress.

· Animal Control removed black duct tape obscuring information on the city’s leash law from seven park signs.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags