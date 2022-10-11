The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported a bicyclist riding on Mendenhall Street was “yelling for no apparent reason” but did not seem to be in distress.
· Animal Control removed black duct tape obscuring information on the city’s leash law from seven park signs.
· A caller reported finding what they thought was a bag of meth. An officer came and recovered the bag.
· A man called to complain about careless driving in Bozeman after he was cut off, and told dispatch he generally honks at people for their poor driving.
· Officers responded to 142 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for Monday included the following:
· A woman reported that a man had thrown a rock at her car while driving because the woman was driving slow.
· A deputy conducted an investigation after a man was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was apparently legally shooting targets and the bullet ricocheted and hit him. The deputy found no crime had been committed.
· Deputies took a report of stolen generators from a work site.
· Deputies responded to 98 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Tuesday.
