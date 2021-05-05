The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· An officer spoke with a parent and school staff about concerns over vaping during school.
· Eleven ducklings walked into a gym. The caller had them contained in a laundry basket and the gym manager decided to drive the ducks to the Big Sky bird sanctuary after talking to Animal Control.
· An employee at a business called to report what she believed was drug paraphernalia in the bathroom. Officers responded and disposed of the suspected paraphernalia, which was actually garbage.
· Teenagers were playing football and hanging out on a rooftop.
· Officers responded to 164 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A pug was found underneath the back stairs of the Law and Justice center. Law enforcement transported the pug to Heart of the Valley, where it was returned to its owners.
· A residential burglar alarm went off. Deputies talked to the homeowner, who said he believed that his dogs tripped the motion sensor and was not concerned about the alarm.
· People were partying at a fishing access. Deputies gave courtesy transports to two people.
· Deputies responded to 117 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Wednesday afternoon.
