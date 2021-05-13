The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A handful of people were on a building rooftop downtown. All five were compliant when officers asked them to come down and leave the property.
· A man was refusing to wear a mask in a business that requires masks. He was removed by law enforcement.
· Baby ducks fell into a drain. Bozeman Water responded, opened the drain cover and rescued the ducklings, which were then returned to their duck mom.
· A person accidentally called 911 while getting into or out of a hot tub.
· Officers responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A video of a tractor running school flashing lights was sent to the Sheriff’s Office.
· A woman reported that her neighbor put shipping containers on his private property and appeared to have roommates. She was concerned that the neighbors were growing marijuana and breaking zoning code. Deputies explained to the woman that the issue was a civil matter.
· A caller reported that they found ferrets living in their trailer. Deputies responded and found that the “ferrets” were actually baby raccoons. The caller was advised to call a pest control company.
· Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Thursday afternoon.
