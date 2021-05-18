The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Ducklings fell into a sewer drain. Animal Control reunited most of the ducklings with the mother and, later, got one to a volunteer with a bird rescue organization.
· A dog with a bandanna on was loose on or near Baxter Lane.
· Two pigeons flew into a woman’s apartment. She got one pigeon to fly out an open window, and Animal Control assisted in getting the second pigeon to fly through the window as well.
· A vehicle was driving the wrong way on an onramp to enter the highway.
· Officers responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported their neighbors talking loudly. Deputies responded but were not able to locate any people talking at an unreasonable volume.
· A person reported that their neighbor was neglecting a pit bull mix dog. Nobody answered the door when deputies responded to the address, but a friendly dog matching the caller’s basic description was in the yard and appeared to be a healthy weight.
· A herd of bison on a road near the west entrance to Yellowstone had traffic backed up “completely through town” in West Yellowstone. The bison eventually moved off the road and traffic was able to move.
· Deputies responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Tuesday morning.
