The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· An intoxicated man was knocking over garbage cans and “making duck sounds” in the very early morning. An officer responded and arrested a 19-year-old for disorderly conduct, minor in possession and possession of a fake ID.
· A person reported their residence was being used as a rental housing scam on Craigslist. Another person from out-of-state called with questions about how to identify rental scams.
· An officer helped teach a third grade class.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 153 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy stopped a person for failing to stop at a red light and conducted a DUI investigation. The deputy determined the driver was not under the influence. They were warned for not stopping at the light.
· A caller reported a vehicle illegally passing three other vehicles on the shoulder of the road. Montana Highway Patrol was advised.
· A caller had questions about where to shoot firearms legally and safely. A deputy gave some locations and advised the caller to contact the U.S. Forest Service.
· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to turn their phone off at a ski resort. There was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to 108 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Wednesday.
