The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
A person reported having their car keyed during a rally.
A woman called with questions about setting out live traps for the three or four kittens living under her trailer.
A person trying to calm down their cat was bitten on the hand.
Drunken pedestrians were seen putting an orange cone in the road.
· Officers responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by a 12-year-old boy. His mother was in the passenger seat and said they were bonding.
A woman caught a dog that was chasing her livestock.
A caller reported a dead cat in their yard, but deputies found the cat unharmed and believed it was a stray.
Someone reported hearing gunshots. Deputies found a father and his children setting off fireworks and asked that they wait until the weekend.
A caller was concerned that someone was killing a pig by the river. The animal's owners were administering shots to their pet pigs, which were unhurt.
Deputies responded to 93 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 inmates on Monday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
