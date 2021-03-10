The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer cited a pedestrian for being drunk.
• Someone stole a caller’s vape.
• A man asked about a backpack that he lost the prior day when he was drunk.
• A caller hit another vehicle while parallel parking. An officer found no damage to either vehicle and told the caller to leave a note.
• A van had a “BBQ size” propane tank on its roof while on Interstate 90.
• Someone reported men kicking snow and building something across a driveway. An officer found the men were clearing snow around a construction site.
• Officers responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A deputy helped a woman get her car out of a snow-covered driveway.
• A deputy found a backpack on the side of a road.
• A woman wanted to know her rights on private roads in her neighborhood.
• Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Wednesday.
