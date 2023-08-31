Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday included:

An officer dispatched an injured deer on a roadway and pulled the carcass into a ditch.

Officers responded to reports of two young men screaming obscenities outside but found that one of them was simply yelling to vent anger and the other was walking with him.


