The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday included:
An officer dispatched an injured deer on a roadway and pulled the carcass into a ditch.
Officers responded to reports of two young men screaming obscenities outside but found that one of them was simply yelling to vent anger and the other was walking with him.
Someone called in to report they had found a gun they had lost last year.
A vehicle got stuck in a hole 4 feet deep at a construction site.
Someone reported a dog left in a truck during the day. Officers contacted the owner who said the person who reported the situation “must be a liberal.”
A caller reported seeing someone smoking meth, but the man showed officers that it was actually marijuana.
Officers responded to 167 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included:
A man reportedly walking from Big Sky to Bozeman refused a ride when offered.
Two slightly drunk Frenchmen were talking loudly with one another and asked to leave the Ousel Falls Road area because they were disturbing neighbors.
Two kids were suspected of smoking pot at school in Three Forks.
Deputies responded to 167 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Wednesday.
